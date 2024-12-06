IHT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:DIVB opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

