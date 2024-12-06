Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

ITW stock opened at $275.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.50. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 177.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 51,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

