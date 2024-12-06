indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,350,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,017,380 shares.The stock last traded at $3.91 and had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of brokerages have commented on INDI. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00.

In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,433.21. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,347,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 427,928 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 313,504 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

