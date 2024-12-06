Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB) Stock Holdings Lessened by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,659 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 5.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $763,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter worth about $388,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:UFEB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $101.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

