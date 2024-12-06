Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Purchased by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% in the third quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,849,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,571,000 after buying an additional 101,700 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 130.2% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 79,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% during the second quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 347,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,902 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:KJAN opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $461.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

