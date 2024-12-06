Insider Buying: GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

GDI Property Group (ASX:GDI – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.59 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,700.00 ($11,419.35).
Stephen Burns also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Stephen Burns bought 32,823 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$19,529.69 ($12,599.80).
- On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephen Burns acquired 30,000 shares of GDI Property Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,850.00 ($11,516.13).
GDI Property Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.43.
GDI Property Group Company Profile
GDI is an integrated, internally managed commercial property investor with capabilities in the identification and execution of acquisition opportunities, and then the ownership, management, development, refurbishment, leasing, and syndication of assets. GDI is structured as a stapled security to enable it to participate in both the ownership of properties either directly (wholly owned) or indirectly (asset partnerships or co-investment stakes) via the Trust, and to receive earnings from fund management fees, car park operations, the provision of co-living accommodation, and development, via the Company.
