Insider Buying: Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) CEO Buys $51,134.72 in Stock

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Christopher acquired 22,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $51,134.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $51,134.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lexaria Bioscience Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:LEXX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexaria Bioscience in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Lexaria Bioscience

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

