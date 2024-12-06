Insider Buying: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Acquires 800,454 Shares of Stock

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) insider Jumana Capital Investments Llc purchased 800,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $4,154,356.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,614,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,381,362.14. This trade represents a 98.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jumana Capital Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc bought 45,000 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $233,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 250 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497.50.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Jumana Capital Investments Llc acquired 893 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $4,991.87.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRGB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

