Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total value of C$1,220,000.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total transaction of C$591,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:AEM traded down C$1.08 on Friday, hitting C$118.16. The company had a trading volume of 269,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,026. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.75. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of C$60.17 and a 1 year high of C$123.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$116.00.

View Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.