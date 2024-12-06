Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) EVP Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total transaction of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,636.48. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $89.37 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 132.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

