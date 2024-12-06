Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Barry C. Huber sold 2,500 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,792.20. This trade represents a 14.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of -0.03. Donegal Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.44.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 90.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 95.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.