Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Tang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $8,844,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,851.44. This represents a 58.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DASH stock opened at $175.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.87, a PEG ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day moving average is $132.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.33 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,800,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,135,000 after acquiring an additional 501,905 shares during the period. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $6,250,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 19.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on DoorDash from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.06.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

