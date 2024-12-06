Insider Selling: Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Adams sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.71 ($3.68), for a total transaction of A$39,970,000.00 ($25,787,096.77).

Hansen Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies Limited develops, integrates, and supports billing systems software for the energy and utilities, and communications and media sectors. It provides Hansen suite, a set of software applications; and consulting services related to billing systems, as well as sells billing applications.

