Insider Selling: Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN) Insider Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Stock

Hansen Technologies Limited (ASX:HSN – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Adams sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$5.71 ($3.68), for a total transaction of A$39,970,000.00 ($25,787,096.77).
Hansen Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.50, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.
About Hansen Technologies
