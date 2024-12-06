Insider Selling: Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Senior Officer Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 450 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$266.73, for a total transaction of C$120,028.50.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$268.97 on Friday. Intact Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$197.82 and a 12-month high of C$275.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$266.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$249.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$293.00 to C$300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$281.00 to C$283.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$275.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$264.00 to C$290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.90.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

