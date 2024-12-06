Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Sells $214,037.88 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

IRTC stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5,033.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 377.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $297,000.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

