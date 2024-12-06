Insider Selling: iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Insider Sells $214,037.88 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,236.03. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %
IRTC stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $124.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35.
iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.71). iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
IRTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.
iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.
