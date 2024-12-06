Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells 129,196 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 129,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $290,691.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,032,228.25. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get loanDepot alerts:

On Tuesday, November 26th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 83,667 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $195,780.78.

On Thursday, November 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 146,072 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $368,101.44.

On Thursday, October 31st, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 255,428 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $538,953.08.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 18,806 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,740.36.

On Monday, October 14th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 242,355 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $494,404.20.

On Friday, September 13th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 10,141 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $26,062.37.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 480,088 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $1,113,804.16.

On Monday, September 9th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 27,713 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $69,836.76.

On Friday, September 6th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 239,729 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $584,938.76.

loanDepot Stock Performance

Shares of LDI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on loanDepot from $1.70 to $2.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on loanDepot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in loanDepot by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 57,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 158,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP grew its holdings in loanDepot by 107.4% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 94,883 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About loanDepot

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.