Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 119,312 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $564,345.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,690,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,866.34. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

