Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO Sells 119,312 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 119,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $564,345.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,690,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,866.34. The trade was a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Daniel Fay also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 1st, James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of Matterport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $111,750.00.
  • On Thursday, September 5th, James Daniel Fay sold 24,692 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $104,447.16.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. Matterport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.19% and a negative net margin of 157.21%. The business had revenue of $43.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Matterport’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Matterport by 31.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

