Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells 314 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) President Stephen Hoge sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $13,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,443,904 shares in the company, valued at $62,521,043.20. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Stephen Hoge sold 291 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $12,451.89.

Moderna Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Moderna by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Moderna by 6.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

