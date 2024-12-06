Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,211,169.60. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00.
- On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.
- On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.
- On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.
- On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.
- On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.
- On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.
Rubrik Stock Performance
Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $72.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.
About Rubrik
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
