Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,211,169.60. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $1,973,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RBRK. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBRK. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

