Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $19,606.88 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.24, for a total transaction of $19,606.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,184.08. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

SAM opened at $316.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.41. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $254.40 and a one year high of $371.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $281.00 to $277.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Boston Beer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,615,000 after acquiring an additional 21,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,720,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Beer by 80.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 51,003 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

