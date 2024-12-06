Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Director Sells $3,060,400.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,404,774. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $597.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.60 and a 52 week high of $612.73.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after buying an additional 521,054 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7,932.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after acquiring an additional 438,754 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 878.8% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,608,000 after acquiring an additional 356,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 154.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,403,000 after purchasing an additional 251,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $614.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.