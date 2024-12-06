Insider Selling: The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Director Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$153,690.00.

Tamir Poleg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 911 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total transaction of C$7,052.96.

On Friday, November 22nd, Tamir Poleg sold 5,939 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total value of C$44,578.13.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Tamir Poleg sold 581 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.83, for a total value of C$4,546.62.

On Monday, October 28th, Tamir Poleg sold 72,725 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$543,215.24.

On Friday, October 25th, Tamir Poleg sold 100 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.31, for a total transaction of C$731.14.

On Thursday, September 26th, Tamir Poleg sold 200 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$1,536.30.

On Thursday, September 19th, Tamir Poleg sold 20,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total transaction of C$154,224.00.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.42.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

