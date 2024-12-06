Insider Selling: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $97,545.78 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $97,545.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439.66. This represents a 99.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 200 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354.00.
ThredUp Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of TDUP opened at $1.74 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $197.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ThredUp by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ThredUp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 274,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
ThredUp Company Profile
ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.
