Insider Selling: Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) CEO Sells $1,435,860.00 in Stock

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,435,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,049.88. This trade represents a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TFIN stock opened at $102.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.70. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $110.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFIN shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 122.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

