Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Has $7.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.05 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

