Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.