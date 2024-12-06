Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of VTI opened at $301.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.89. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $302.75.
About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
