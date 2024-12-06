Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.79 and traded as high as $23.82. Inspire Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.82, with a volume of 60,015 shares traded.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares during the period.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

