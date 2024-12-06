Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 306.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $32.81 and a 1-year high of $38.55.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

