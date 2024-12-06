Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day moving average of $58.29. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

