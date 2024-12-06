Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.69 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $36,608,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 1.0 %

KMB opened at $138.17 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 198.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

