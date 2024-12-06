Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,298 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 100,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

IXC stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.