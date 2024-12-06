Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 2,396 Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $311.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.50. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $85.05.

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

