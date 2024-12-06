Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $136.86 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $532,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,561,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 595,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5,393.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after acquiring an additional 356,949 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

