Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.33. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Institutional Trading of Interactive Brokers Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.