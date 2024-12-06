Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3,171.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intuit by 10.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.0% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $737.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575.20. The trade was a 99.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. The trade was a 14.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,803,690. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $648.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $634.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $631.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $557.29 and a 12 month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

