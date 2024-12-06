Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $11,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after purchasing an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,349,441,000 after acquiring an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,837,000 after acquiring an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,227,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,288,000 after acquiring an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.33.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. This trade represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $547.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.60. The stock has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.72 and a 1-year high of $552.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

