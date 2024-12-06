Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $71.26 and traded as low as $69.48. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $69.66, with a volume of 11,776 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.26.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $909,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the second quarter worth $774,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

