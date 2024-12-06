Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and traded as high as $53.75. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF shares last traded at $53.59, with a volume of 8,434 shares trading hands.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $336.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

