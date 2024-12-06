Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and traded as high as $112.51. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF shares last traded at $112.45, with a volume of 1,219 shares changing hands.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $223.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.11.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $583,000.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

