Investment Management Corp of Ontario Acquires 10,900 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Exelon during the second quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exelon by 502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

