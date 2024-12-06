Investment Management Corp of Ontario Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth $39,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2,250.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corning from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $49.77 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $51.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 658.82%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

