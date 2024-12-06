Investment Management Corp of Ontario Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $11,042,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 73.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

TRGP stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $81.03 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.25%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,181,399.10. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,260 shares of company stock worth $29,661,212. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

