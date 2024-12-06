Investment Management Corp of Ontario Purchases 9,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Copart by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 203,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,048,000 after acquiring an additional 65,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $64.38.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 251,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $16,038,273.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,436,557 shares in the company, valued at $920,907,971.03. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

