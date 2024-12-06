Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 125,677 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the average volume of 95,211 call options.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,345,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,471,869. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.51.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 21.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

