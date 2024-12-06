IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.10, but opened at $29.05. IperionX shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 9,307 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on IperionX in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get IperionX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPX

IperionX Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IperionX by 34.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 179,650 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in IperionX by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IperionX in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IperionX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IperionX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.