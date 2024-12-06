iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.99 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 320 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.94.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

