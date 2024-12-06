iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC) Share Price Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IBLC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $46.96. iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF shares last traded at $43.36, with a volume of 38,761 shares.

iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBLC. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 996.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 142,915 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000.

About iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF

The iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF (IBLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that are involved in the development, innovation, and utilisation of blockchain and crypto technologies. Constituents are selected based on their total revenue related to the target theme, and are weighted based on free-float market cap.

