iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cook Wealth LLC now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $133.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $100.15 and a one year high of $134.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

