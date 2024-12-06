iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

