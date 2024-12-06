iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.13 and last traded at $107.13, with a volume of 902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3186 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
