iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.91 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 13966 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.33.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 14,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 243,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.